Other Half Brewing Company to open location at Seneca One

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Buffalo's beer game is about to have a new celebrated player. Other Half Brewing Company, based out of New York City, is coming to Seneca One Tower.

Developer Douglas Jemal confirms that Other Half Brewing Company has signed a lease to occupy a total of 12,000 square feet in two buildings in Seneca One's eastern plaza.

"I wanted to activate the east end of the plaza", said Jemal. "Other Half will attract more people to Seneca One for beer and food. It wakes up that whole area".

Jemal says Other Half plans to open at Seneca One as soon as the brewery is able to secure a liquor license for the space. The hope is the location is ready to go by June 1st.

Other Half Brewing Company produces 7 of the Top 10 beers in New York State according to BeerAdvocate.

Jeff Russo Other Half Brewing Company held "pop ups" at Seneca One this winter where hundreds of beer fans stood in line to buy specialty brews.

Other Half Brewing Company has locations in Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and The Finger Lakes. Buffalo beer fans lined up for hours this winter when the brewery stopped at Seneca One to offer specialty brews for purchase during "pop-up" events.