Fantasy Island now in the control of Chicago investor, rebranding timeline expected soon

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Big news for fans of Fantasy Island. A Chicago investor confirms with 7EWN that he now has control of the popular summer staple and is moving forward with plans to bring new life back to the closed amusement park.

Chicago investor Greg Staples, who has been negotiating a lease for Fantasy Island, says in an email to 7EWN that his group is "excited to now be part of the Grand Island & the Niagara Regions Business community, and very much looking forward to rejuvenating this historic park and creating an amazing family entertainment and tourist destination for people to enjoy for years to come."

Staples says that he anticipates sending out a press release within the next week to outline "our official timelines and rebranding of the park"

Fantasy Island announced it was closing in 2020.

Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney says bringing the amusement park back in any capacity would be a big boost for the area. "It would be a tremendously big deal, not only for Grand Island, but for the entire region".