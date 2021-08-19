Downtown Braymiller Market eyes September 8th opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new Braymiller Market at 201 Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo is now less than a month away from opening.

Stuart Green, the owner of Braymiller Market, tells 7 Eyewitness News that he is eyeing September 8th as the tentative date to open the new grocery store.

Green says he received his Certificate of Occupancy for the new store from the City of Buffalo earlier this week which allows him to now move forward.

"This is an overwhelming opportunity that was given to me. I don't know how I ended up in this space", said Green. "The reception from neighbors and people that work around here has been great. They can't wait for us to get open."

The new Braymiller Market will offer a variety of fresh food and grocery items. Green says he has hired most of his management staff and plans to have a total of 60 employees in both full-time and part-time roles.

The market is partnering with the City of Buffalo through its Buffalo Employment Training Center as a recruitment source for employees.

Along with serving retail customers the new Braymiller Market will also offer wholesale produce to the growing numbers of downtown restaurants.

7 EWN was given a tour of the new market in May of 2021. The hope was to have the doors open in June, but Green says the opening has been delayed by supply chain issues involving equipment.

