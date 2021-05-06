Braymiller Market nears completion in downtown Buffalo, hiring more than 60 employees

BUFFALO (WKBW) — The long road of bringing a new grocery store to downtown Buffalo is almost over. The new Braymiller Market, located at 201 Ellicott Street, is in the final stages of construction as it eyes a June opening.

The new market is also in the process of hiring more than 60 new employees.

"We are very excited about it", said Stuart Green, the owner of Braymiller Market. "I like challenges and having this new experience and the diversity it brings. We are trying to be a store for everyone."

Jeff Russo Media lines up for a preview of the new Braymiller Market

Braymiller Market has been a staple in Hamburg since 1941. The new location on Ellicott Street will help fill a big void by bringing a new fresh food option to the downtown community. The market will offer fresh produce, a deli, prepared salads and a full variety of grocery items. Braymiller Market will also offer fresh meat and seafood.

"We are very excited about bringing our perishable food formula to a downtown neighborhood that was long promised better access to fresh food," Green said.

Jeff Russo Braymiller Market on Ellicott Street will offer a variety of fresh food and grocery items.

The Brown administration has been pursuing a downtown market for more than 10 years. Braymiller Market joined the project in 2019 and the city believes the timing is right.

"Those of us who come down here on a regular basis have seen the transformation where all of a sudden on a Saturday and Sunday you see a lot of people walking down Main Street," said Brendan Mehaffy, Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Planning for the City of Buffalo. "People are living down here now and want a place like Braymiller".

Braymiller Market will offer career opportunities at many levels and is hiring for both full and part time positions. All ages and experience levels are welcome to apply. Applications may be filled out online.

The market is partnering with the City of Buffalo through its Buffalo Employment Training Center as a recruitment source for employees.

Along with serving retail customers the new Braymiller Market will also offer wholesale produce to the growing numbers of downtown restaurants. "We like smaller independent restaurants. We deal with a lot of chefs and a lot of people that use our product directly", said Green.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is the developer in charge of the $75 million project which also includes 201 units of affordable housing adjacent to the market. The one and two bedroom units will be completed in late fall. Rent will run between $650-$1200 depending on income.

Those interested in apartments at 201 Ellicott can find more information here.