Why is the NYS Thruway Authority proposing toll hikes?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority is marking the first step in a long process on Monday when they'll vote on whether they want to move forward with proposed toll hikes.

This doesn't mean toll rates would rise any time soon, they're locked where they are for all of 2023, but let's break down the proposal.

What's in the proposal?

The NYS Thruway Authority wants to increase toll rates by 5% for E-ZPass toll users. Then beginning on January 1, 2027, another 5% increase.

This would be the first increase for E-ZPass users since 2010. Rates changed in 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2010 and then again for non-E-Z Pass users when cashless tolls went into effect in 2021.

A trip from Downtown Buffalo to Downtown Albany would run E-ZPass holders about $12.45 right now. With proposed hikes, it could cost $13.07 in 2024 and $13.72 in 2027.

If you don't have an E-Z pass, you'll pay even more. Right now you pay 30% more than E-ZPass users, this proposal would have you paying 75% more.

How are people reacting?

7 News spoke with Brian Kimmins, owner of Buffalo Transport Co. Inc., who says this hike would just pile on to the rest of the increases his company is dealing with.

"I'm almost speechless. I mean every time we turn around, something's going up, and ultimately, it's gonna get passed on to the consumer," said Kimmins.

From the cost of fuel to labor, he says it's getting overwhelming.

"We don't want to see anything go up, but I'm sure there's good reasons why the NYS Thruway authority's doing what they're doing," said Kimmins.

Why propose these hikes?

The Thruway Authority sent 7 News this statement:

"As a tolling authority, we receive no state, federal or local tax dollars to support our operations, and when effective, we will not have had a system-wide toll increase for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. This is a responsible financial plan to ensure the Authority will meet its growing capital and infrastructure needs for a system that is approaching 70 years in age." New York State Thruway Authority

They added that 33% of travelers on the Thruway are out-of-state or international drivers, so toll hikes only impact those who use it.

What happens next?

This process will include public hearings, receiving and considering public comments, and a final decision by the Thruway Authority Board of Directors within the next year. Changes would start Jan. 1, 2024.