NYS Thruway Board of Directors to vote on proposed toll hike

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Board of Directors will vote on the following proposed toll hikes and toll continuation prices for roads along the NYS Thruway.

The E-ZPass rate on the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge will increase to $7.75 by 2027. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, annual increases to the NY E-ZPass toll rates on the bride will be 50 cents annually.

The Commuter Discount and Resident Discount Program will be maintained.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, commuter discounts will be maintained to equal 40 percent of the base NY E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the current 30 percent Toll by Mail rate differential will be increased to a 75 percent differential. This new change means NY E-ZPass customers will receive a 75% discount from the Tolls by Mail and Non-NY E-ZPass toll rates.

Non-NY E-ZPass customers will also receive a 75% discount from the Tolls by Mail and Non-NY E-ZPass toll rates.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, there will be a 5% increase in NY E-ZPass toll rates on the rest of the system.

There will continue to be a $2 administrative surcharge on tolls by mail bills for non-E-ZPass statements.

All transactions processed through a license plate image review will pay the tolls by mail toll rate. Customers who have an E-ZPass, but whose toll must by processed via tolls by mail will also pay the tolls by mail toll rate.

The Board of Directors is scheduled to vote on the hikes on Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.