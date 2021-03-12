What's to come from impeachment investigation against Gov. Cuomo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Experts say the formation of a committee to begin an impeachment investigation against Governor Andrew Cuomo should not be taken lightly.

"This is the first real inclination that there is at least political will among the democratic caucus for something like an impeachment," Associate Professor of Political Science at the University at Buffalo Jacob Neiheisel said.

Neiheisel believes this committee is the beginning of what could be a long impeachment process. Something that is rare in New York State as 1913 was the last Gubernatorial impeachment.

The impeachment investigation will be led by Democrat Charles Lavine from Glen Clove. It comes as calls have increased for the Governor to resign. Thursday morning 55 New York State Democrats called for the Governor to step down, followed shortly by the Mayor of New York City.

"These six women that have come forward with such powerful and painful stories, in particular this most recent report is just as qualifying. He just can't serve as Governor anymore," Mayor Bill De Blasio said.

The Governor has repeatedly said he would not resign. Last week, he said he believed it is not in the states best interest.

"I'm not going to resign," Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference, "I work for the people of the State of New York, they elected me and I'm going to work for the people of the State of New York."

If the Governor stays in office and the newly formed judiciary committee finds enough evidence for an impeachment, the process would be fairly straight forward. A simple majority is needed by Assembly and a super majority by the Senate. According to Neiheisel, it may take some time before anything comes of the investigation.

"Next is a whole lot of hurry up and wait," Neiheisel said, "unless the news cycle continues to be bad for the Governor."