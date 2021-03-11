More than 55 NYS Democratic elected leaders call for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 55 New York State Democratic elected leaders issued a joint statement calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation Thursday.

The calls from the elected leaders come as Cuomo has faced criticism for the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, and at least six people have come forward accusing the governor of inappropriate conduct.

As legislators and as New Yorkers we all must decide what is best for the future of New York State. The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all demand clear and trustworthy leadership. In light of the Governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.



Attorney General James has made clear that her independent investigation will continue and has already made an excellent choice in those picked to lead the investigation. We are fully confident in the Attorney General’s ability to investigate this matter thoroughly, and know that no change in state executive leadership will impede or affect her office’s important work. We are deeply grateful for her clear-eyed and unwavering leadership.



In the meantime, the Governor needs to put the people of New York first. We have a Lieutenant Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time. It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign. - Statement from more than 55 NYS Democratic elected leaders

The following Democratic elected leaders issued the joint statement:

NYS Assembly

1. Thomas Abinanti (D-Westchester),

2. Khaleel Anderson (D-Queens),

3. Brian Barnwell (D-Queens),

4. Harry Bronson (D-Rochester),

5. Kenny Burgos (D-Bronx),

6. Patrick Burke (D-Buffalo),

7. Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica),

8. Robert Carroll (D-Brooklyn),

9. Sarah Clark (D-Rochester),

10. Catalina Cruz (D-Queens),

11. Carmen De La Rosa (D-Manhattan),

12. Simcha Eichenstein (D-Brooklyn),

13. Harvey Epstein (D-Manhattan),

14. Nathalia Fernandez (D-Bronx),

15. Mathylde Frontus (D-Brooklyn),

16. Emily Gallagher (D-Brooklyn),

17. Jessica González-Rojas (D-Queens),

18. Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan),

19. Judy Griffin (D-Nassau),

20. Aileen Gunther (D-Forestburgh),

21. Andrew Hevesi (D-Queens),

22. Jonathan Jacobson (D-Newburgh),

23. Anna Kelles (D-Ithaca),

24. Ron Kim (D-Queens),

25. Jennifer Lunsford (D-Rochester),

26. Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens),

27. Marcela Mitaynes (D-Brooklyn),

28. Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan),

29. Amy Paulin (D-Westchester),

30. Victor Pichardo (D-Bronx),

31. Dan Quart (D-Manhattan),

32. Karines Reyes (D-Bronx),

33. Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan),

34. Daniel Rosenthal (D-Queens),

35. Nily Rozic (D-Queens),

36. Angelo Santabarbara (D-Schenectady),

37. Amanda Septimo (D-Bronx),

38. Jo Anne Simon (D-Brooklyn),

39. Phara Souffrant Forest (D-Brooklyn), and

40. Carrie Woerner (D-Saratoga)

NYS Senators

41. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester),

42. Jabari Brisport (D-Brooklyn),

43. Samra Brouk (D-Rochester),

44. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens),

45. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn),

46. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan),

47. Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan),

48. Brian Kavanagh (D-Brooklyn/Manhattan),

49. John Liu (D-Queens),

50. John Mannion (D-Syracuse),

51. Rachel May (D-Syracuse),

52. Shelley Mayer (D-Westchester),

53. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens),

54. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester),

55. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx),

56. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn),

57. James Sanders, Jr. (D-Queens),

58. James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley),

59. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Queens)

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) issued the following statement Thursday:

In light of the allegations concerning the Governor over the last several weeks, I will be meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward. - Speaker Heastie

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan issued a statement Thursday that the Albany Police Department will be ready to assist any victim who comes forward.

New York State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs issued the following statement Thursday:

Faced with another serious and disturbing allegation, revealed last evening in an article in the Times Union, it has become even more imperative that all of these matters be thoroughly investigated. I have full confidence in Attorney General Letitia James’ ability to conduct that investigation expeditiously with the full attention and resources necessary to produce a determinative report as soon as possible.



With the preponderance of these allegations I agree with Speaker Heastie that now is the time for the Legislature to commence its own review of these matters as a part of its Constitutional responsibilities.



I recognize that within our Party there have been differing views as to how we should proceed and as to what course of action the Governor should take. I respect the personal decision made by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and a large number of Democratic lawmakers calling for the Governor’s resignation. Accordingly, out of respect for our broader Party leadership, I will be convening a meeting of county chairs so that I can hear their perspective on the current controversy directly. - NYS Democratic Chairman Jacobs

