Team of NYSDEC forest rangers deploying to assist with Canadian wildfire response

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that a team of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers is deploying to assist with the wildfire response in eastern Canada.

The team of forest rangers will join firefighters from New Hampshire and Maine in Quebec. The wildfires have caused several days of air quality alerts across New York State.

"While we continue to monitor the haze caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires, we are fortunate to have Forest Rangers trained and ready to take on the daunting task ahead. New Yorkers are always at the ready to help those in need, and I thank our brave wildland firefighters whose efforts will be critical in containing these wildfires." - Gov. Hochul

The governor's office said this is the first time NYS forest rangers have been deployed to Canada since wildfires in Quebec in 2005.

"DEC Forest Rangers are world-class wildland firefighters and bring a wealth of knowledge to assist our partners in Canada. Oftentimes, they're traveling out west where we only see the effects of the fire on tv. This time, we've been feeling the effects for days. Their work will be instrumental in helping lead the firefighting efforts and we look forward to their safe return." - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos

New Yorkers can find tips on how to keep themselves safe here and here.

On the federal level, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has urged Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to call on the U.S. Forest Services to double the personnel deployed to Canada to fight the wildfires.