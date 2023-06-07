Dr. Russo provides insight into dangerous air quality across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News spoke with Dr. Thomas Russo from the University at Buffalo on Wednesday about the dangerous air quality across New York State.

"Those that are at greatest risk for an immediate impact on our health are individuals with underlying lung disease and underlying heart disease," said Dr. Russo. "Exacerbations of asthma and COPD could be precipitated by this poor air quality as well as potential cardiac events such as heart attack."

Dr. Russo advised pregnant women and pets to stay inside.

"Pregnant women are obviously a group that we would like to protect as well and keep them in the best possible conditions," Dr. Russo added. "Pets likewise are at risk for having adverse health consequences. If you could keep your pets inside until this poor air quality passes us by that would be in their best interest."

And to get through the new few days, Dr. Russo's best advice is to protect your lungs.

"If you must go outside, it would be in your best interest to wear a well-fitting mask to protect your lungs," he said.