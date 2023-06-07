Watch Now
WNY schools cancel outdoor activities due to air quality alerts

WKBW
Haze over downtown Buffalo.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jun 07, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A number of school districts have canceled all outside activities Wednesday due to air quality alerts across the region.

Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday that all outside activities have been canceled Wednesday.

Ken-Ton Union Free School District canceled all outdoor field trips scheduled for Wednesday.

West Seneca Central School District additionally canceled all building-based outdoor activities, as well as a track meet that will be moved to June 12.

Depew Union Free School District will cancel all afterschool outdoor activities and will move their senior picnic and carnival to June 12.

You can check with your child's school district for more information on outdoor activity cancellations.

7 News will additionally continue to post any updates on outdoor activity cancellations here.

