SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announces resignation following release of text messages

In a letter sent to the SUNY Board of Trustees, Malatras asked the board to accept his resignation effective January 14, 2022.

The New York State Attorney General's Office released text messages sent by Malatras as part of the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The text messages show that Malatras mocked one of the women who later accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Malatras was appointed SUNY Chancellor by Cuomo earlier this year.

Late last week, Malatras issued an apology. The apology was accepted by the Board of Trustees and the leadership of the United University Professionals, the union that represents SUNY staff, including professors at its colleges and universities. However, union membership broke with leadership and called for his removal. The SUNY University Faculty Senate, or UFS, was split on whether to call for his removal and instead called for an investigation into his leadership.

Malatras submitted his resignation letter on Thursday morning, writing in part:

I'm especially proud of our strong partnership, as together, with our hardworking and dedicated SUNY team, we led the SUNY system through the height of a global health crisis and one of SUNY's most challenging times.



But, the recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction over the important work that needs to be accomplished as SUNY emerges from COVID-19. I believe deeply in suny and would never want to be an impediment to its success. Therefore, please accept my resignation effective January 14, 2022 as SUNY's Chancellor. -Dr. Jim Malatras

