State Assembly to announce investigators for sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The push to impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo is moving forward Wednesday.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced on Twitter late Tuesday evening he and Chair Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) will announce which law firm has been hired to assist the Assembly Judiciary Committee in its impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the governor.

Wednesday morning Chairman @CharlesLavineNY and I will be announcing the hiring of a law firm to assist the Assembly Judiciary Committee in the impeachment investigation of Governor Cuomo. As I have said, we intend to have an expeditious and thorough investigation. — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) March 17, 2021

Speaker Heastie says the investigation will be, quote, "expeditious and thorough."

This is a separate investigation from the one being conducted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James' office.

Governor Cuomo has now been accused by six women of sexual harassment, and a number of prominent lawmakers have called for his resignation.

President Joe Biden spoke exclusively with ABC News, saying Cuomo should step down if the allegations are confirmed.

Cuomo has remained defiant, saying he will not step down.