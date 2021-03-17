Menu

Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

State Assembly to announce investigators for sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
Cuomo
Posted at 2:21 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 02:27:22-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The push to impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo is moving forward Wednesday.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced on Twitter late Tuesday evening he and Chair Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) will announce which law firm has been hired to assist the Assembly Judiciary Committee in its impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the governor.

Speaker Heastie says the investigation will be, quote, "expeditious and thorough."

This is a separate investigation from the one being conducted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James' office.

Governor Cuomo has now been accused by six women of sexual harassment, and a number of prominent lawmakers have called for his resignation.

President Joe Biden spoke exclusively with ABC News, saying Cuomo should step down if the allegations are confirmed.

Cuomo has remained defiant, saying he will not step down.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources