In ABC News exclusive interview, Biden says Cuomo should resign if allegations confirmed

NEW YORK (WKBW) — In an exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Tuesday, President Joe Biden said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms claims of inappropriate conduct.

According to ABC News, Stephanopoulos asked Biden if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign, Biden said "yes," and then said "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."

Friday, New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined the growing list of elected leaders calling on Cuomo to resign.

The calls from elected leaders come as Cuomo has faced criticism for the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, and at least six people have come forward accusing the governor of inappropriate conduct.

During a conference call Friday afternoon, Cuomo addressed the allegations and calls for his resignation saying he would not resign.

As I have said before, and I firmly believe, women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear – there is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged. Period. - Gov. Cuomo

The governor continued on to say the investigations should be completed so the facts are revealed and he will not argue the issue in the press.