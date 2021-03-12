Menu

Sen. Schumer and Sen. Gillibrand calling on Gov. Cuomo to resign

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 17:44:32-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following several sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

The senators released the following joint statement

Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.
Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Several Western New York lawmakers are calling on the governor to resign as well.

On Friday, Gov. Cuomo reiterated that he does not plan on resigning, citing that he's waiting on New York Attorney General Letitia James to finish her investigation into the accusations against the governor.

