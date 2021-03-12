Sen. Schumer and Sen. Gillibrand calling on Gov. Cuomo to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following several sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

The senators released the following joint statement

Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Several Western New York lawmakers are calling on the governor to resign as well.

On Friday, Gov. Cuomo reiterated that he does not plan on resigning, citing that he's waiting on New York Attorney General Letitia James to finish her investigation into the accusations against the governor.