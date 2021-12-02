Report: Former NY Gov. Cuomo under federal investigation over sexual harassment allegations

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is under federal investigation over sexual harassment allegations.

The Wall Street Journal said the Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into Cuomo’s executive chamber. According to the report, lawyers working for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York’s Civil Division sent a letter to state officials in August stating they were examining policies in the chamber.

The federal review comes after Cuomo announced his resignation in August following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the independent investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

The former governor has continuously denied the findings of the investigation, saying in August, "First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."

In October, he was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime.