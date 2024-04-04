New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James confirmed by the Senate

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the confirmation of New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James by the Senate.

Hochul announced in January that she nominated James to serve as NYSP Superintendent.

The governor's office said James has served with the NYSP for over 32 years. He most recently served as Deputy Superintendent for Employee Relations and has also served as Assistant Deputy Superintendent, Staff Inspector, Major, Captain, Lieutenant, Senior Investigator, Sergeant, Investigator and Trooper. In addition, James holds a B.S. in Psychology from SUNY Albany and a master’s in public administration from Marist College.

James is the first permanent superintendent since Kevin Bruen, who was nominated by former Governor Andrew Cuomo and confirmed by the New York State Senate as the 17th Superintendent of NYSP in June 2021.

Bruen resigned from the NYSP effective October 19, 2022. According to an October 2022 report by the Albany Times Union, the resignation came amid an investigation by the governor's office into alleged misconduct. The 7 News I-Team was also conducting its own investigation into New York State police disciplinary records during that same period.

Western New York native and First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli served as Acting Superintendent on an interim basis following Bruen's resignation.

Nigrelli announced his retirement in September 2023. According to a report by the Albany Times Union, Nigrelli was investigated for allegations that he harassed and mistreated employees, including women, which stemmed from a report to the state alleging workplace discrimination. Nigrelli was allegedly then told by Gov. Hochul that he was no longer in the running to be the superintendent.

At the time of the report the New York State Office of Employee Relations, which handled the investigation, declined comment to 7 News.

Also at the time of the report, a spokesperson for Hochul confirmed her office decided against making Nigrelli the permanent superintendent but made no mention of the investigation.

In a statement to 7 News in September 2023, Nigrelli said he strongly denied allegations that he harassed or was abusive to State Police employees in the past.

"I therefore opted to retire instead of remaining and being a distraction to the outstanding men and women of our agency and our mission to serve the public," said Nigrelli. "After 33 years of dedicated service, including the last 5 years in Albany, I’m looking forward to coming back to WNY, the community I love and call home."