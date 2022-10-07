New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen to resign, WNY native to serve as Acting Superintendent

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has accepted the resignation of New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen.

Hochul also announced Western New York native and First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will serve as Acting Superintendent on an interim basis. Bruen's resignation is effective October 19.

According to the state police website, Bruen was nominated by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and confirmed by the New York State Senate as the 17th Superintendent of NYSP in June 2021. He spent more than 20 years with the state police, serving in various roles before he became superintendent. Before joining the state police he served as Deputy Commissioner and Counsel of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The 7 News I-Team has been investigating New York State police disciplinary record for months, leading up to Bruen's resignation.

Nigrelli, a 32-year veteran of the state police, in his role as First Deputy Superintendent, assists the Superintendent with his official functions and serves as the Superintendent in his absence. He will now serve as Acting Superintendent on an interim basis as the search for a Superintendent begins. Nigrelli holds bachelor's degrees in business studies and economics from SUNY Buffalo State College.

New York State police Steven Nigrelli

Gov. Hochul issued the following statement: