'I strongly deny the allegations': Acting NYS Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli responds to investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli announced his retirement Friday after learning he no longer was being considered as permanent superintendent.

A report by the Albany Times Union found Nigrelli was investigated for allegations that he harassed and mistreated employees, including women. The investigation stemmed from a report to the state alleging workplace discrimination, according to the Times Union.

Nigrelli was subsequently told by Gov. Kathy Hochul that he was no longer in the running to be the superintendent.

In his role, he commands more than 5,000 troopers, investigators and non-sworn support staff across the state.

The New York State Office of Employee Relations, which handled the investigation, declined comment to 7 News.

A spokesperson for Hochul confirmed her office decided against making Nigrelli the permanent superintendent, but made no mention of the investigation.

In a statement, Nigrelli told 7 News he strongly denies allegations that he harassed or was abusive to State Police employees in the past.

"I therefore opted to retire instead of remaining and being a distraction to the outstanding men and women of our agency and our mission to serve the public," said Nigrelli. "After 33 years of dedicated service, including the last 5 years in Albany, I’m looking forward to coming back to WNY, the community I love and call home."

His retirement comes less than a year after Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigned, also amid an investigation.

Nigrelli's retirement takes effect Oct. 6.

