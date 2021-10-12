Marist Poll: Gov. Hochul has 49% approval rating; 55% of New Yorkers rate her favorably

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Kathy Hochul was sworn in as governor of New York in August following the resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to a Marist Poll Gov. Hochul has a 49% approval rating while 31% disapprove and 20% say they are unsure of the job she is doing. The poll also revealed that 55% of New Yorkers rate her favorably.

When asked to rate Hochul's work on a scale of excellent/good and fair/poor, among registered voters who were polled 39% rated her work as excellent/good and 52% rated her work as fair/poor. According to the poll, of those who rated her work as fair/poor, 48% of approve of her performance and 29% disapprove.

You can view the full poll here which includes how Gov. Hochul compares to potential Democratic opponents for the 2022 primary, New Yorkers thoughts on if the state is going in the right or wrong direction and more.