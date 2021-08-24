Watch
Kathy Hochul sworn in as governor of New York, first woman to lead state

Hans Pennink/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Hochul, New York's next governor, is set to take office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the stroke of midnight after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's term end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Kathy Hochul
Posted at 12:00 AM, Aug 24, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's own Kathy Hochul has been sworn in as the 57th governor of New York, and the first woman to hold the position.

Hochul becomes governor after Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10, following sexual harassment allegations and allegations of mishandling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Hochul, 62, has been lieutenant governor since January 1, 2015.

Prior to becoming lieutenant governor, Hochul served one term in congress as the representative for New York's 26th congressional district from 2011 to 2013.

Before that, Hochul served as Erie County Clerk from 2007 to 2011 and on the Hamburg Town Board from 1994 to 2007.

