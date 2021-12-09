Watch
Letitia James ends NY governor run, seeks reelection instead

Richard Drew/AP
FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office, in New York, May 21, 2021. James is seeking former President Donald Trump's testimony in an ongoing investigation into his business practices, a person familiar with the matter said, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Letitia James
Posted at 12:20 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:20:03-05

NEW YORK (AP- MODIFIED) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.

The Democrat said in a statement Thursday that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” underway.

James oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, only announced she was running for governor in late October.

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

