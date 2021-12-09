Letitia James ends NY governor run, seeks reelection instead

NEW YORK (AP- MODIFIED) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.

The Democrat said in a statement Thursday that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” underway.

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general.



There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.



I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. — Tish James (@TishJames) December 9, 2021

James oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, only announced she was running for governor in late October.

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.