New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Letitia James
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 29, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has officially announced her candidacy for governor.

James, a Democrat, will be challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on the Democratic side for governor.

Republican candidates include Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.-1) and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

James, 63, was born in Brooklyn and has served as Attorney General since 2019.

The election for New York governor is November 8, 2022.

