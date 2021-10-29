New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has officially announced her candidacy for governor.

I'm running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers.



Let's do this, together. pic.twitter.com/JA21M19p5m — Tish James (@TishJames) October 29, 2021

James, a Democrat, will be challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on the Democratic side for governor.

Republican candidates include Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.-1) and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

James, 63, was born in Brooklyn and has served as Attorney General since 2019.

The election for New York governor is November 8, 2022.