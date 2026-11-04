Incumbents win Western New York congressional district races

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Associated Press projects Nick Langworthy, Claudia Tenney and Tim Kennedy have won reelection in the Western New York congressional district races.

Nick Langworthy won reelection for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

The race featured Langworthy versus Democratic challenger Aaron Gies.

Langworthy was first elected to Congress in 2022. He previously served as chairman of the New York State Republican Committee.

WATCH: Langworthy, Gies face off in first and only televised debate

Langworthy, Gies face off in first and only televised debate

Claudia Tenney and Tim Kennedy also won reelection for New York’s 24th and 26th Congressional Districts.

The race featured Tenney versus Democratic challenger Alissa Ellman, and Kennedy versus Republican challenger Dennis Hannon.

Tenney was first elected to Congress in 2016 and previously served in the New York State Assembly.

Kennedy was elected to Congress in 2024. He previously represented Western New York in the New York State Senate.

WATCH: 'Have some accountability': Some Western New Yorkers are demanding in-person town halls from politicians

Some Western New Yorkers are demanding in-person town halls from politicians

You can follow the latest election results here.