Langworthy, Gies face off in first and only televised debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy and Democratic challenger Aaron Gies squared off in their first and only televised debate Wednesday as they campaign for New York's 23rd Congressional District.

The debate originated from Elmira and was not shown live on television in the Buffalo media market. The district includes parts of Erie and Niagara counties, along with all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties, along with areas to the east of there.

The candidates agreed that the cost of living and affordability are among the biggest concerns for voters, but offered very different approaches to addressing them.

They also clashed over the war in Iran, energy production and the future of New York's energy supply, healthcare and the federal government's immigration policies.

Watch the video above as 7 News breaks down where Langworthy and Gies stand on five key issues:



Cost of living

The war in Iran

Energy

Healthcare

Immigration

7 News also offered to host a debate in the Buffalo media market, where 72% of the district's registered voters live. Gies agreed to participate, while Langworthy did not.

The two candidates have agreed to come to the 7 News studio separately for interviews in the weeks leading up to Election Day on November 3.