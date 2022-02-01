Hochul: court grants full stay of mask mandate through appeal process

Governor Kathy Hochul says New York's Appellate court has granted a full stay to the mask mandate for all public indoor spaces for the remainder of the appeals process.

Gov. Hochul issued this statement Monday:

"I commend the Appellate Division, Second Department for granting a full stay to keep our masking regulations in place for the duration of our appeal. My primary responsibility as Governor is to keep New Yorkers safe. Mask regulations keep our schools and businesses safe and open, protect vulnerable New Yorkers, and are critical tools as we work to get through this winter surge. Thanks to our efforts, including mask regulations, cases are declining and we are seeing major progress in the fight against COVID-19. I thank the Attorney General and her team for their defense of these common sense measures, and I am confident we will continue to prevail. We are committed to doing everything in our power to keep New Yorkers safe."

A court has ruled that New York's mask mandate may stay in place as my office's appeal in court continues.



We will always do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers during the #COVID19 pandemic. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 31, 2022

A New York State Supreme Court judge based in Nassau County struck down the state's mandate on January 24.

Last week, Gov. Hochul announced the extension of the state's mask mandate until February 10.