Governor Hochul announces she will run for another term in 2026

Governor Kathy Hochul says she will seek re-election in 2026 and has already begun preparing her campaign.
Posted at 11:43 PM, Jul 02, 2024

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday she will seek re-election in 2026.

At a press conference in Harlem, the governor said she has already begun preparing her campaign.

"I'm very happy with what we are doing now, so 2026, it may be a long way off, I'm running," said Hochul. "I'm preparing for that race, but my focus right now is this November."

The Western New York native took her seat back in 2021 following the resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, making her the first female governor in New York State.

This will be the Hochul's second race for governor. In 2022, she faced off with republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

