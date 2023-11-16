Gov. Hochul announces the signing of the Clean Slate Act

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the signing of the Clean Slate Act. New York is now the 12th state in the U.S. to sign Clean Slate legislation.

According to the governor's office, the law allows certain criminal records to be sealed years after an individual is sentenced or released if that individual is not convicted of an additional criminal act. Those with eligible misdemeanor convictions will be sealed after three years and those with certain felony convictions will be sealed after eight years. The law will not seal the records of individuals convicted of sex crimes, murder, or other non-drug Class A felonies. Law enforcement, prosecutors, the New York State Education Department, the courts, and others will still have access to all criminal records.

It will take effect one year from Thursday.

“The best crime-fighting tool is a good-paying job. That’s why I support giving New Yorkers a clean slate after they’ve paid their debt to society and gone years without an additional offense. I negotiated a compromise that protects public safety and boosts economic opportunity, and the final Clean Slate Law will help New Yorkers access jobs and housing while allowing police, prosecutors and school officials to protect their communities. And as our state faces a worker shortage, with more than 450,000 job openings right now, this new law will help businesses find more workers who will help them grow, expand and thrive." - Gov. Hochul

New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt released the following statement on the signing of the legislation:

"As public safety remains on the mind of every New Yorker, Governor Hochul has signed another bill that continues the alarming trend of disastrous criminal justice “reforms” that have made our communities less safe.



Under this law, criminals convicted of some of the most violent offenses – including attempted murder, gang assault, arson, and animal abuse, just to name a few – will be eligible to have their records sealed. As we see a dramatic rise in antisemitism, even hate crimes would be sealable. Meanwhile, there is no “clean slate” for the victims and loved ones whose lives have been devastated.



There should be no question in the minds of New Yorkers: Albany Democrats will always prioritize criminals over victims and law-abiding citizens." - Sen. Ortt

7 News has heard from different voices in the past on the Clean Slate Act, you can find those stories below.

