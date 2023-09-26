‘We need people’: Clean Slate act could help address labor shortage in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there's nearly half a million open jobs in New York State and 8.8 million nationwide.

"The one thing I hear every single day is we need people," said Crystal Griffith, director of workforce development for The Business Council. "We don't have a workforce. We need people. Or we have people and people are leaving."

The Business Council believes "Clean Slate" legislation would help fill the gap and boost the economy. The legislation would seal certain criminal convictions for those who served their sentences, giving them more opportunity to clear hurdles to obtain housing, education or employment.

The organization represents the interests of more than 3,000 companies in New York. Nearly 2.3 million people would benefit when Gov. Kathy Hochul signs it into law, and the council believes countless businesses would as well.

"When you give someone a second chance they sometimes turn out to be the some of your most loyal employees that you have, the hardest working employees that you have," added Griffith.

New York State Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera co-sponsored Clean Slate legislation, and worked with businesses in drafting the bill.

"There's a misconception that there's all these issues in New York State around taxes and around regulation, but really the number one impediment for business growth that I'm hearing from business owners is finding people to work," said Rivera.

The bill faced opposition in Albany in a party line vote.

“We already have 'Raise the Age,' which protects youthful offenders, we already have cashless bail. We have a lot of things to try and have a more just criminal justice system. This just almost seems egregious to me at this point on behalf of criminals," countered Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt.

Rivera said his goal is to remove barriers when possible that are preventing people from connecting with those providing jobs.

"These are communities that have not seen the kind of economic growth that they one time had," said Rivera. "One of the things that's going to get them out of that is by empowering individuals that truly want to seek employment and be able to connect to it."

