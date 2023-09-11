Buffalo native seeks to give those formerly incarcerated a 'Clean Slate'

Watch the complete story Wednesday (9/13) at 6pm only on 7ABC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Buffalo native Thomas Gant, his purpose was found following his conviction for a 1998 murder on Leroy Avenue.

“Everybody is here in this life for a purpose and we gotta fulfill it," said Gant. "The reason some people aren’t fulfilling their purpose is that they haven't found it yet.”

Gant spent 25 years incarcerated prior to being paroled last year. He now lives outside of Rochester with his wife, where he works to help returning citizens continue their education.

“The number one goal I think of every formerly incarcerated person is to come home, be productive and become a tax-paying citizen," added Gant. "But if we aren’t afforded certain opportunities, financial opportunities to take ourselves out of the poverty stricken environment, then how else will we succeed?”

One avenue Gant sees as a way to increase productivity of those returning from prison is through "Clean Slate."

The legislation would seal criminal records for people applying to certain jobs and housing once they have completed a three-year waiting period for misdemeanors or an eight-year period for certain felonies.

They must also complete probation or parole and have no pending charges. It seeks to reduce systemic barriers and reduce recidivism.

Passed by the New York State legislature in June, it has yet to be signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This is good for everybody, it’s good for communities, it’s good for individuals, it’s good for business, it’s good for the economy – to make sure that individuals that have served their debt to society have that second chance here in New York," said State Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo, a co-sponsor of the bill.

The legislation faced strong opposition across the aisle, as Senate Republicans questioned its merit.

“Victims don’t get a clean slate," said Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt. “The attitude is for people who habitually break the law is that look, the law is on my side now.”

For Ortt, the belief that people with certain criminal convictions can't get jobs is a misnomer.

“I think they can’t get jobs because they’re either not looking, or it isn’t just one offense or a lesser offense," Ortt said. "They are habitually in and out of the criminal justice system and that is why employers are hesitant to take a chance on them.”

Kennedy disagrees, adding people who will benefit from Clean Slate have proven that they've begun to reacclimate to society.

“Community groups all across New York State by the dozens come together and say this is the right thing to do for everybody involved, and the economic impact is undeniable," added Kennedy.

But for Gant, his path towards helping others receive a "Clean Slate" goes back to that unseasonably warm January day in 1998. To those in power, his message is simple:

“It’s the key to overcoming a lot of problems we face out here. So Clean Slate needs to be signed into law right now," said Gant.

A spokesperson for Gov. Hochul told 7 News that her office is currently reviewing Clean Slate legislation.

