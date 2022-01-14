BetMGM to launch its online sportsbook in New York on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — BetMGM announced it will launch its online sportsbook in New York on Monday.

In November the state approved nine mobile sports betting operators. Four of the nine, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive, launched their online sportsbook in the state at 9 a.m. January 8.

A release from the New York State Gaming Commission last week said the five other operators had to "continue to work towards satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when requirements are met."

BetMGM announced Friday it will launch Monday.

With today’s monumental news, we’ll now be able to fully activate our relationships with MGM Resorts’ Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden. We look forward to offering customers in New York unique experiences that they can’t access on any other platform. A huge thank you to the New York Gaming Commission as well as to our entire BetMGM team who have worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition. - BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt

You can find more information here.

If you or someone you know may have a gambling addiction, New York State has a free confidential helpline that can connect you with a provider in your community. There is also a gamblers anonymous program.