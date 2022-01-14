Watch
BetMGM to launch its online sportsbook in New York on Monday

John Locher/AP
A mobile football game app is displayed at a Buffalo Wild Wings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International and Buffalo Wild Wings are launching a mobile football game app for customers to pick favorite NFL teams, choose weekly fantasy performers and make proposition picks. Officials said the goal is to expand later at Buffalo Wild Wings in states where sports betting is legal through a mobile app called BetMGM. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 11:24:42-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — BetMGM announced it will launch its online sportsbook in New York on Monday.

In November the state approved nine mobile sports betting operators. Four of the nine, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive, launched their online sportsbook in the state at 9 a.m. January 8.

A release from the New York State Gaming Commission last week said the five other operators had to "continue to work towards satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when requirements are met."

BetMGM announced Friday it will launch Monday.

With today’s monumental news, we’ll now be able to fully activate our relationships with MGM Resorts’ Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden. We look forward to offering customers in New York unique experiences that they can’t access on any other platform. A huge thank you to the New York Gaming Commission as well as to our entire BetMGM team who have worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition.
- BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt

You can find more information here.

If you or someone you know may have a gambling addiction, New York State has a free confidential helpline that can connect you with a provider in your community. There is also a gamblers anonymous program.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
