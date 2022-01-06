New York State Gaming Commission approves four mobile sports betting operators to begin Saturday

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Gaming Commission has approved four mobile sports betting operators to begin Saturday.

The commission announced Thursday that Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive "have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to accept and process mobile sports wagering activity," and have been approved to commence operations as of 9 a.m. Saturday, January 8.

According to the commission, each operator will determine when to accept wagers based upon its capabilities and readiness. 7 News has reached out to the operators for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

In November the state approved nine mobile sports betting operators, the five other operators must "continue to work towards satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when requirements are met."

The state has previously estimated mobile sports betting would bring in $500 million each year with $5 million going to youth sports, $6 million going to combat gambling addiction and the left over revenue would go to education.

If you or someone you know may have a gambling addiction, New York State has a free confidential helpline that can connect you with a provider in your community. There is also a gamblers anonymous program.