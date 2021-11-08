New York State approves nine mobile sports betting operators including FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State approved nine mobile sports betting operators Monday, the NYS Gaming Commission confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News.

The state gaming commission voted to approved two groups of betting operators which includes FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM.

Betfair Interactive US LLC dba FanDuel Sportsbook



Bally’s Interactive, LLC dba Bally Bet

BetMGM, LLC

DraftKings

Sports Information Services Limited dba Kambi



Rush Street Interactive NY, LLC dba Rush Street Interactive

American Wagering, Inc. dba Caesars Sportsbook

Wynn Interactive

Empire Resorts, Inc. dba Resorts World

PointsBet



7 Eyewitness News has obtained a statement from BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt that was released Monday:

We’re pleased to share that BetMGM has been granted a license to operate mobile sports betting in New York, a state vital to ensuring nationwide leadership in sports betting and iGaming over time. We would like to thank the New York Gaming Commission as well as congratulate them for keeping to their timetable. New York has the potential to be one of the largest sports betting markets in the U.S. and BetMGM is particularly well positioned to become a leader in the state given the strength of the M life customer database, close proximity of Empire City Casino to support our omni-channel strategy, and parlaying our already leading positions in nearby states. – Adam Greenblatt, CEO, BetMGM

A spokesperson for the NYS Gaming Commission released the following statement Monday:

Timeline: Winning bidders have to find a facility to house servers, with Commission retaining final approval of location as well as reasonable and actual costs. Each needs to build out server room, equipment has to be tested and approved by an independent testing laboratory. - NYS Gaming Commission

According to The Wall Street Journal the companies’ sports-betting revenue would be taxed at 51%.

The FY 2022 New York State budget agreed to in April included legalizing mobile sports betting. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in April the state's mobile sports betting plan "will pass."

The state estimates mobile sports betting will bring in $500 million each year with $5 million going to youth sports, $6 million going to combat gambling addiction and the left over revenue would go to education.

Currently, the only way to place a legal bet within New York State is in-person at the four Upstate commercial gaming facilities and Native American gaming facilities.