Mobile sports betting "will pass" in New York according to Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the New York State 2021-2022 budget announcement, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's mobile sports betting plan "will pass" bringing in an estimated revenue of $500 million each year. Currently, the only way to place a legal bet within New York State is in-person at the four Upstate commercial gaming facilities and Native American gaming facilities.

According to the Governor, the program will provide $5 million to youth sports and $6 million to combat gambling addiction. The left over revenue will go to education.

The plan for New York's mobile sports betting is vastly different than many others. Wagering would be controlled through the state, similar to the lottery. According to the budget proposal, "The Gaming Commission will select a platform provider(s) through a competitive bidding process. The platform provider(s) must demonstrate that the necessary safeguards against addictions and abuses are in place. All revenues shall be directed to the State Lottery Fund for education aid."

According to a report from Legal Sports Report, platform providers (DraftKings, FanDuel, etc) would have to split at least 50% of the profits with the state and only between two and four will be allowed to operate. The State's Casinos will host the servers, with four casinos already having deals with sports books that operate mobile gaming sites.



DraftKings, partnered with Del Lago

FanDuel, partnered with Tioga Downs

Bet365, partnered with Empire Resorts

BetRivers, which is affiliated with Rush Street‘s Rivers Casino

The bill would take effect immediately ones passed, however, it is unknown how long the bidding process will take.

This plan differs greatly from that of neighboring states.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Pennsylvania has no cap on how many online betting operators are allowed. Currently, there are 16 in operation. Similar to New York, these sites have established partnerships with Pennsylvania’s land-based casinos. Each site is required to be licensed and approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and are accountable to the rules and regulations set forth by the regulator. Pennsylvania taxes winnings