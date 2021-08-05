Assembly Judiciary Committee says Gov. Cuomo impeachment investigation 'nearing completion'

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee announced the impeachment investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is "nearing completion" and the governor's counsel was given a deadline to submit evidence.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was retained to lead the impeachment investigation into allegations against the governor in March. Thursday the firm advised the governor's counsel as follows:

We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client. Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee to consider before its work concludes. To the extent that you wish to share any such materials with the Committee, please do so by no later than 5:00 pm on August 13, 2021. - Davis Polk & Wardwell

According to the Assembly Judiciary Committee, it previously requested the governor produce relevant documents in his possession and a subpoena was issued for the material as well. The committee said it continues to expect full compliance from Cuomo. The committee is scheduled to meet Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Albany.

The impeachment investigation is separate from the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

NY AG Letitia James announced Tuesday the independent investigation found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

Tuesday afternoon Cuomo responded to the independent investigation and denied its findings.

Elected leaders across the state have responded to the findings of the investigation, many calling for Cuomo's resignation. 7 Eyewitness News reached out to Western New York elected leaders Wednesday and a majority support impeachment of Cuomo.