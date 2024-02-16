'I will be a reflection of you': Democrat April Baskin endorsed to replace State Sen. Tim Kennedy

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Democratic Committee says it has unanimously endorsed their candidate to replace State Senator Tim Kennedy in Albany: the Erie County Legislature's Chair April Baskin.

Baskin hopes to take Kennedy's seat, made empty by a number of other recent moves in Western New York politics.

Kennedy is currently running for Congress, to fill the 26th Congressional District vacancy left by former congressman Brian Higgins.

Higgins resigned earlier this month to become the president and CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

"You are going to send a proud Buffalonian, with grit and determination to the New York State Senate. There are a lot of people to support me here tonight, but over the next four months, there is a constituency made up of over 314,000 people whose trust and whose vote I must earn," Baskin told supporters at the endorsement event Thursday night. "I am dedicated to knocking [on] every single door humanly possible across the 63rd district. So that I can get to know you, I got to get to know your family and I have to get to know your concerns. Because when I go to Albany, I will be a reflection of you.

Baskin was not the only politician hoping to make a run for Kennedy's State Senate seat. Buffalo councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District, was also seeking the nomination.

In a statement to 7 News Thursday, Nowakowski said "I fully respect [the Democratic Committee's] decision. I know there will be other opportunities to serve this region at a higher level. I remain extremely lucky to continue to serve the residents of the Fillmore District on the Buffalo Common Council."

The Democratic Committee's Chair, Jeremy Zellner, said "We are proud of all [Baskin] has accomplished and excited to stand with her as [she] begins her campaign for State Senate in the 63rd District."

Baskin has served in the Erie County Legislature since 2018. In 2019, she became the youngest person and the second person of color to serve as Chair.

