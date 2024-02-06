‘We want to make Shea’s more accessible’: Brian Higgins outlines his vision for Shea’s Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Former Congressman Brian Higgins is kicking off his first week on the job as the new president and CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Higgins ended his 19 years as New York’s 26th Congressional District leader Friday and he's wasting no time on his second day by outlining his vision for the future of Shea’s.

“And we want to make Shea's more accessible to more people that may not have grown up with the opportunity to come to Shea’s and enjoy this,” Higgins remarked.

The former congressman is on a new career path as he leads Shea’s leaving behind "political theater" to now grow this iconic theater he calls "magical".

“It’s ornate nature, aesthetic beauty as a basis from which to get people more invested, emotionally and financially in this extraordinary offering,” Higgins explained.

Higgins says the best way to begin growing Shea's reach is to tap into the Ontario market where 40 percent of the entire Canadian population lives.

“We will aggressively pursue a plan to cultivate new patrons to the arts in Buffalo from the province of Ontario,” reflected Higgins.

WKBW Shea's Buffalo lobby.

Higgins said he has heard from numerous people, including receiving letters on his first day Monday that came from people who live in Canada saying Shea’s has great, great potential in drawing the Canadian market to Buffalo and Western New York.

Higgins also pointed to how Buffalo’s major sports teams can reach a Canadian audience.

“The Buffalo Sabers and the Buffalo Bills — it's estimated that they their season ticket buying base, their fan base is 20 to 25 percent from Canada. The retail economy, the Buffalo Bisons, so there's great potential to tap into that,” commented Higgins.

WKBW Former Congressman Brian Higgins outlines his vision for Shea's.

But Higgins is not just in charge of Shea's -- he's also now leading Shea's 710 Theatre and Shea's Smith Theatre.

“And they're not occupied every single night and we're going to take an aggressive look at trying to offer more things to more people that want to enjoy this extraordinary collection,” noted Higgins.

Shea’s currently has 15,000 season ticket subscribers.

WKBW Shea's Smith Theatre.

Higgins noted there will be a focus on growing all three stages:



Shea’s Buffalo: More than 3,000 seats

Shea's Smith Theatre: 200 seats

Shea's 710 Theatre: More than 550 seats

And while the Broadway Series is very popular at Shea's, Higgins says he wants to make other enhancements to improve the theater.

“There are a number of opportunities here in the theater district to inject new viability, excitement into the theater district,” Higgins said.

WKBW Inside Shea's Buffalo.

Higgins says he wants to create new partnerships with local organizations like the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. He says he wants to create a “diverse and inclusive” environment at the theaters and in the theater district.

I asked Higgins what is missing in the theater district.

“A sense of seven days a week, 24-hour a day attraction,” replied Higgins.

WKBW Brian Higgins on the job at Shea's.

Higgins takes over Shea's following last year's resignation of former Shea's president Michael Murphy who was accused of creating a "toxic" work environment.

I also asked Higgins how he would make it better for Shea’s employees.

WKBW Brian Higgins walking up the steps at Shea's.

“Whatever happened in the past happened in the past, it's not going to happen again. We will respect everybody. We will recognize the great service that they provide to this great institution,” responded Higgins.

Higgins noted that Shea’s will undergo a future expansion to modernize and improve accessibility. He said it would come with a $20 to 23 million price tag. The expansion would include an elevator, better accessibility, more restrooms, and an entertainment area, but plans are still being finalized.

