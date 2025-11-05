Election Day 2025: Tracking results of some key races across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are several key races across Western New York that we're tracking. You can find those races and the results below.

City of Tonawanda Mayor

Republican incumbent John White faced off against Democrat William Strassburg II. According to unofficial results, with 100% reporting, Strassburg II has 54% of the vote (2,057) and White has 45% of the vote (1,703).

North Tonawanda Mayor

Democractic incumbent Austin Tylec faced off against Republican Thomas Krantz. According to unofficial results, with 99% reporting, Tylec has 68% of the vote (4,660) and Krantz has 32% of the vote (2,203).

Orchard Park Supervisor

Democrat Marie Mahon faced off against Republican Joseph Liberti. According to unofficial results, with 95% reporting, Liberti has 60% of the vote (4,327) and Mahon has 40% of the vote (2,893).

Chautauqua County Executive

Republican incumbent Paul Wendel Jr. faced off against Democrat Thomas Carle. According to unofficial results, with 100% reporting, Wendel has 60% of the vote (12,082) and Carle has 40% of the vote (7,927)

Erie County Comptroller

Democratic incumbent Kevin Hardwick faced off against Republican Christine Czarnik. According to unofficial results, with 99% reporting, Hardwick has 59% of the vote (105,777) and Czarnik has 41% of the vote (73,911).

Olean Mayor

Republican incumbent William Aiello faced off against Democrat Amy Sherburne. According to unofficial results, with 100% reporting, Sherburne has 76% of the vote (599) and Aiello has 24% of the vote (193).