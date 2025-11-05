BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Associated Press has declared New York State Senator Sean Ryan the winner in the race for Buffalo mayor.

Ryan, the Democratic candidate, faced off against two other candidates, Republican James Gardner and Independent Michael Gainer.

With 95% reporting, Ryan has 72% of the vote (29,407), Gardner has 23% of the vote (9,364) and Gainer has 5% (1,910).

Below you can watch our report from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, which includes Ryan speaking after winning the race.

WATCH: New York State Senator Sean Ryan wins the race for Buffalo mayor

New York State Senator Sean Ryan wins the race for Buffalo mayor

Before the Democratic primary in June, Ryan shared his vision for the changes he'd like to see as the city prepares for new leadership following Byron Brown's departure last year.

"People are looking for a change in how the City of Buffalo is run," Ryan told reporters in June. "They want a brand new approach, and I'm the person that's going to bring them to a brand new approach. I want the voters to see me as a change agent who has a history of getting accomplishments done. People are cautious. They've heard empty promises over the years."

Ryan received the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee in February. Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said the party's executive committee chose Ryan based on feedback and 'straw-poll' votes from the city's elected committee membership.

You can learn more about Sean Ryan here.

You can find the results of the key races across Western New York here.