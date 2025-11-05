Shawn Lavin wins the race for Amherst Town Supervisor

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Democrat Shawn Lavin has won the race for Amherst Town Supervisor.

Lavin faced off against the Republican candidate Dan Gagliardo. Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Gagliardo conceded the race. With 98% reporting, Lavin has received 53% of the vote (16,090), and Gagliardo has received 47% of the vote (14,269).

Lavin was first elected to the Amherst Town Board in 2017 and currently serves as Amherst deputy supervisor and councilmember. You can learn more about Lavin here.

Last month, both Lavin and Gagliardo appeared on Voices to discuss several topics, including Costco, the Boulevard Mall and taxes ahead of the election. You can watch the full conversation below.

Candidates for Amherst Town Supervisor discuss Costco, Boulevard Mall, taxes, and more

Democrat Brian Kulpa was the town supervisor for the past two terms. Town law bars him from seeking a third term.

