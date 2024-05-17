Saving at the grocery store: Aldi drops the prices of 250 summer staples to save shoppers money

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grocery chain Aldi has dropped the price of more than 250 summer staples through Labor Day. The store says the move will pass $100 million in savings on to shoppers, and that the price drop is nearly double the savings shoppers saw last year.

The price drop will be on "seasonal must-haves" like things for picnics and barbecues, as well as snacks.

7 News Anchor Katie Morse tracks the price of grocery staples every week - and noticed that last week, the price of chicken breasts dropped 30 cents per pound. That was the first price drop at Aldi in the past three months (since 7 News started tracking) and made the price on chicken the cheapest at the stores 7 News tracks at.

Prices on other items - like steak, french fries, granola bars, steak sauce and frozen blueberries also dropped.

Here's a closer look at some of the old and new prices to show you how much you can save on some items:

WKBW Aldi drops prices on summer essentials

