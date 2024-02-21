Price Tracker: How you can find the cheapest groceries in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is bringing back its Price Tracking segment.

Every week, 7 News anchor Katie Morse will track the prices of five staple items at five stores across WNY. We'll show you where each item is cheapest, and share some tips to help you save along the way. Every Wednesday, we'll look at how much the prices have changed, and we'll talk about grocery shopping on Second Cup at 8 a.m. - where we can share shopping tips and deals we've seen for the year.

Week 1 - 2/19

Loaf of white bread

Aldi: 1.29

Target: 1.39

Tops: 1.69

Walmart: 1.42

Wegmans: 1.49

Chicken Breast (per pound - large pack)

Aldi: 2.49

Target: 2.79

Tops: 2.99

Walmart: 2.67

Wegmans: 2.29

Eggs (One dozen large)

Aldi: 2.96

Target: 3.19

Tops: 3.29

Walmart: 2.78

Wegmans: 3.69

Milk (Gallon 2% milk)

Aldi: 2.61

Target: 2.69

Tops: 3.36

Walmart: 2.62

Wegmans: 3.29