Watch Now
50949_WKBW_7_Problem_Solvers_658x90.png

Actions

Price Tracker: How you can find the cheapest groceries in Western New York

Every week, 7 News anchor Katie Morse will track the prices of five staple items at five stores across WNY. She'll look for the cheapest items and different deals to help save you money.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 11:44:30-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is bringing back its Price Tracking segment.

Every week, 7 News anchor Katie Morse will track the prices of five staple items at five stores across WNY. We'll show you where each item is cheapest, and share some tips to help you save along the way. Every Wednesday, we'll look at how much the prices have changed, and we'll talk about grocery shopping on Second Cup at 8 a.m. - where we can share shopping tips and deals we've seen for the year.

Week 1 - 2/19

Loaf of white bread
Aldi: 1.29
Target: 1.39
Tops: 1.69
Walmart: 1.42
Wegmans: 1.49

Chicken Breast (per pound - large pack)
Aldi: 2.49
Target: 2.79
Tops: 2.99
Walmart: 2.67
Wegmans: 2.29

Eggs (One dozen large)
Aldi: 2.96
Target: 3.19
Tops: 3.29
Walmart: 2.78
Wegmans: 3.69

Milk (Gallon 2% milk)
Aldi: 2.61
Target: 2.69
Tops: 3.36
Walmart: 2.62
Wegmans: 3.29

Toilet Paper (6 rolls or closest to)
Aldi: 5.19 (Aldi does not have a 6-roll generic option - but the "So Soft" 12 rolls were cheapest)
Target: 7.99
Tops: 7.39
Walmart: 6.98
Wegmans: 8.09

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!