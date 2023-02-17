Watch Now
Zeneta Everhart set to announce whether she will run for Buffalo Common Council

Zeneta Everhart poses for a portrait in her home in Buffalo, N.Y., on Jan. 27, 2023. Everhart's son, Zaire Goodman, survived a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York last May. “You know, we don’t want to hear about this. We don’t want to hear about our children dying by gun violence, and we don’t want to hear about our seniors” who were killed in the California studio attack. “How awful. How heartbreaking.” (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Posted at 9:20 PM, Feb 16, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a Buffalo mass shooting survivor and longtime Masten District resident, is expected to announce Friday her decision on running for Common Council.

Following the Tops shooting, Everhart has publicly addressed social and racial inequalities in Buffalo and throughout the rest of the country. She testified in front of Congress on "The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic," where she advocated for strengthened gun laws.

If a bid is announced, Everhart will be running against former Buffalo Mayoral candidate, India Walton.

