Zeneta Everhart set to announce whether she will run for Buffalo Common Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a Buffalo mass shooting survivor and longtime Masten District resident, is expected to announce Friday her decision on running for Common Council.

Following the Tops shooting, Everhart has publicly addressed social and racial inequalities in Buffalo and throughout the rest of the country. She testified in front of Congress on "The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic," where she advocated for strengthened gun laws.

If a bid is announced, Everhart will be running against former Buffalo Mayoral candidate, India Walton.