Zeneta Everhart announces run for Buffalo Common Council seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor Zaire Goodman and longtime Masten District resident, announced her decision to run for the Masten District Buffalo Common Council seat on Friday.

“With that, I would like to introduce you to my mom — Zeneta Everhart,” declared Zaire Goodman, Everhart’s son.

WKBW Zaire Goodman, Everhart’s son, introduces his mom.

For the first time, we heard the voice of Zaire Goodman. The young man who survived the Tops mass shooting.

Friday morning in Hamlin Park, he introduced his mother, who is officially running for the seat.

We’ve watched Everhart serve as an advocate for change since her son was hit by a bullet from a white supremacist targeting Buffalo's Black community.

"When 5/14 happened the issues that I get paid to deal with was at my door, and that was a sign that I had to get more involved and be the face of my community," stated Everhart.

WKBW Zeneta Everhart embraces her son Zaire Goodman.

"She was one of the first people I called when I was shot and to be honest I was worried more about herself than I was mine," Goodman recalled.

Following the Tops shooting, Everhart has publicly addressed social and racial inequalities in Buffalo and throughout the rest of the country. She testified in front of Congress on "The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic," where she advocated for strengthened gun laws.

“As a way for me to pay it forward, I want to the work in my neighborhood. I'm one of those people who believe that I can change the world,” remarked Everhart.

Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters, including Senator Tim Kennedy, who she works for, Everhart says if elected she will bring change to the Masten District that continues to suffer so many inequities.

WKBW Senator Tim Kennedy joins Zeneta Everhart for her announcement.

“Poverty, crime — people have drug addictions, there’s a lot of things going on in this community that need to be fixed,” reflected Everhart.

Current Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr previously announced he will not seek reelection. Earlier this week he told 7 News, he's served the last eight years, but is ready to move on.

Wingo says he has accepted a new position, but could not disclose what's next for him and only explained he's been given an opportunity to work specifically in the community.

WKBW Masten District Council Member Ulysees Wingo.





"I'm excited about getting engaged in because this is something I know will make a huge difference in the lives of people and families, I'm excited to get started in the new work," explained Wingo.

As of now, Everhart will be running against former Buffalo Mayoral candidate, India Walton. Just a couple of weeks ago, the former mayoral candidate and community activist announced she is running for the seat, hoping to fight racial disparities in housing, food insecurities, and quality of life in the east Buffalo community.

“I want to work only infrastructure, making sure our street lights are working, that we have trees and basic things like that — that really just improve the feel of the neighborhood while also supporting folks who live here,” commented Walton.

WKBW India Walton, candidate for Masten District.

Walton became controversial in the mayoral race as she ran as a democratic socialist. But she initially beat Mayor Byron Brown in the primary in September of 2021 forcing brown to be a "write-in" to retain his seat.

But Walton says since then, she has worked on “refining" herself and wants to bring transparency to Masten District residents.

WKBW Former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton.

“Making the office of council person — embedded within the community — instead of sort an overseeing and more of a partner and improving the conditions in this district,” Walton explained.

The democratic primary will be held in June. There have been now women Buffalo Common Council members serving the Queen Since since 2014. But we also learned Friday that another female candidate is also throwing her hat into the ring for the North District Common Council seat.

Buffalo School teacher and community leader, Eve Shippens has announced her run for the seat.

WKBW East Buffalo's Masten District.

“I live in the second poorest zip code in the City of Buffalo – 14207. Having grown up in poverty, I’m familiar with many of the struggles my neighbors in the North District face,” says Shippens, who is a longtime union member and organizer, and a homeowner in the Grant-Amherst neighborhood. “I’m running to help families and business owners get access to the resources they need to build safe, healthy homes and communities.”

Shippens’ platform priorities include building healthy neighborhoods, creating thriving business districts, and providing resources for families and individuals in the North District.

