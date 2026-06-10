SLOAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of people gathered at the Bison Railyard in Sloan on Wednesday for an up-close look at the world's largest operating steam locomotive — Union Pacific's "Big Boy No. 4014."

The more than 80-year-old steam engine is on a cross-country tour celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Steve Sulligan traveled from Greenville, South Carolina, to see the locomotive in person.

"It's massive. It overwhelms you. It's just the scope and the size," Sulligan said.

Jim Gangloff made the short trip from Cheektowaga with his sons Jimmy, Jack, and Joey to take in the historic engine.

"Pictures don't do it justice. It's really giant, and it's pretty awesome to see in person," Gangloff said.

Sulligan said spotting the tour online made the trip a no-brainer.

"A few weeks ago, I had to be going through some of the websites, and I saw she was on tour. I'm like, oh my God, I got to see this," Sulligan said.

WATCH: World's largest operating steam locomotive makes second stop in WNY for America's 250th anniversary

World's largest operating steam locomotive makes second stop in WNY for America's 250th anniversary

Will Miller, director of Public Engagement for Norfolk Southern, said the tour carries deep meaning for rail fans across the country.

"There are a lot of rail enthusiasts who have probably waited their whole life for this to come east," Miller said.

Bill Stephens, a native of Alden and editor of Trains Magazine, said the locomotive holds a unique place in American history. Big Boy No. 4014 was built in Schenectady, New York, in 1941 and played a critical role during World War II.

"Steam locomotives are the closest thing that a machine can get to being a living, breathing thing," Stephens said.

Stephens explained the locomotive's wartime significance.

"This particular locomotive was in service in World War 2 when the US was the arsenal of democracy. You could not be the arsenal of democracy without steam locomotives like this moving tanks and armor, and you name it," Stephens said.

Mary Kay Kleszczowski, who traveled from Erie, Pennsylvania, said the tour carries an important lesson for younger generations.

"The young children today should see the history of how things were built, people built them together," Kleszczowski said.

Gangloff said the crowd itself reflected the locomotive's broad appeal.

"I think it brings together all ages from two all the way up to 102. I'm sure I've seen everybody here, and it's awesome to see everybody come together and want to check out this and celebrate America," Gangloff said.

The stop in Sloan is part of Union Pacific's celebration of America's 250th birthday, highlighting the locomotive's lasting role in the country's story. Big Boy No. 4014 is expected to travel through Letchworth State Park on Thursday, with several remaining stops before a July 4th celebration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

