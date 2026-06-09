RIPLEY, N.Y. — One of the iconic "Big Boy" steam engines has arrived in Western New York as part of its cross-country journey to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Arriving from Erie, PA, the locomotive made a quick stop in Ripley before reaching Buffalo, where it currently resides.

Commissioned by Union Pacific, the massive locomotives were built to haul heavy equipment in support of the war effort, with the first being delivered in 1941.

The Big Boys are 133 feet long and weigh 1.2 million pounds.

Adam Beam Big Boy No. 4014 arrived in Ripley, NY, on Tuesday, June 9.

The arrival of Big Boy No. 4014 in Ripley drew hundreds of spectators. Many came from far outside Chautauqua County and WNY for that matter.

"I've been following this train for years and years," Mike Tunadrago, a Florida resident, said. "The first time I saw it was in Vermont, Bellows Falls, in 1964. It wasn't operating at the time yet, but I was able to go on it and actually was the engineer in my mind for one day."

"Trains are what built America, and America 250 years later is still the best country in the world, brought to you by the railroads," Tunadrago said.

WATCH: BIG BOY: Legendary steam engine arrives in Western New York for America 250

BIG BOY: Legendary steam engine arrives in Western New York for America 250

"It makes you proud to be an American and be able to experience something right here in little Ripley," Gerry resident Paula Gustafson said.

Even those on the 7 News team were out celebrating the steam engine's arrival, in part because of their own familial connection.

"The McCarthy family worked at locomotive company Alco Schenectady in 1941 when this thing rolled off the line, as did three of my uncles, and my father," WKBW's Political Analyst Bob McCarthy said. "He not only made thousands of locomotives but tanks and big guns too, so it was a big, big part of our history."

Adam Beam Big Boy No. 4014 arrived in Ripley, NY, on Tuesday, June 9.

"It's really part of America when you think about this," McCarthy said.

As mentioned, following Big Boy's stop in Ripley, it now resides in Buffalo. The public will be able to view the locomotive on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Following its departure on Thursday, Big Boy will continue traveling across New York before arriving in Philadelphia for July 4.

