World's Largest Disco sells out for its comeback year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A night of disco dancing at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center will be standing room only. "The World's Largest Disco" has officially sold out.

The charity event's organizers said in a press release more than 6,500 people will be in attendance as it makes its in-person return on Saturday, November 27, after turning last year's Disco into a virtual event due to COVID-19.

All attendees at this year's Disco must show proof of vaccination.

You can find the acceptable forms of proving full vaccination status here.

According to the Conesus Fest for Charity — the organization putting on The World's Largest Disco — the event has raised more than $6,400,000 for Camp Good Days and other local cancer-related charities in its 28-year run.