World's Largest Disco requiring proof of full vaccination

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The World's Largest Disco says it is requiring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to attend this year's event at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on November 27.

According to organizers, they worked with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to come up with the plan to require proof of full vaccination.

The following forms of proof of vaccination will be accepted



Physical Vaccination Card – photo or photocopies will NOT be accepted

NYS Excelsior Pass

Clear Digital Vaccine Card

Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

The World's Largest Disco is temporarily sold out, but tickets will be available to people on the waiting list starting Saturday, October 2 and available to the general public on Saturday, October 3.