Woman shot by Buffalo Police after allegedly trying to kill man with knife

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prosecutors are building their case against a Buffalo woman who they say tried to kill a man with a knife and was then shot by police.

38-year-old Cynthia Gilbert was arraigned on Friday morning on an indictment charging her with Attempted Murder and Attempted Assault in connection with the incident that occurred on Donovan Drive on September 27.

The Erie County District Attorney is scheduled to speak about this investigation at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Once the news conference begins, it will stream live in the video player below.

Authorities say Gilbert was armed with a large knife while standing outside of an apartment complex with several other adults nearby. According to investigators, Gilbert refused multiple commands to drop her weapon and was pepper-sprayed by an officer when she approached the group.

After the pepper spray was deployed, Gilbert allegedly continued to refuse orders and injured a man by trying to stab him with the knife. That's when an officer reportedly fired his gun, injuring the defendant.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the officer-involved shooting," said Erie County DA Mike Keane. "We have determined that the actions of the police officers were justified. The member of the Buffalo Police Department who fired the shot that resulted in injuries to the defendant has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing."

The man who was injured, a 39-year-old, was taken to ECMC where he was treated for a laceration to his head.

As of Friday afternoon, Gilbert's next court date has not been scheduled.