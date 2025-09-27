Buffalo Police officers on administrative leave after woman injured in Donovan Drive shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multiple Buffalo Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a woman was shot Saturday on Donovan Drive.

Officers were called to Donovan Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday, and found a woman with a knife "acting aggressively."

Buffalo Police said the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but when the woman pointed the knife at a group of people she knew, an officer used pepper spray. According to police, the woman then stabbed a man in the head, and an officer then shot her in the shoulder.

Both the man and woman were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. According to officials, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255. Officials said body camera footage will be released.